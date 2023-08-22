Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly responds to Karan Johar's reaction to her reel, expresses her desire; see PIC

Rupali Ganguly has been busy entertaining the audience by showcasing her exceptional acting prowess in the hit daily soap Anupamaa. Her name has become synonymous with the show and fans lovingly address her as Anupamaa off-screen as well. Due to its interesting plot and Rupali's performance, the show has become a household name and has a massive number of viewers. A few hours ago, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod joined hands for a reel video.

Rupali Ganguly responds to Karan Johar's reaction:

Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod performed the hook step on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's hit song 'What Jhumka?' As soon as the reel was shared, it went viral like wildfire and fans and friends showered their love on both actresses. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's director Karan Johar too reposted the reel and reacting to it he praised Rupali. Karan wrote, "When Anupama does #WhatJhumka- that's truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you @rupaliganguly, my mom loves you as do millions of your fans!!"

Soon after Karan Johar's reaction, Rupali too responded to Karan's message. The Anupamaa actress wrote, "Awww! Truly humbled and overwhelmed by this @karanjohar Would be an honour to meet your Mom someday... Till then my Pranaam and Love to her." The actress thus expressed her desire to meet Karan Johar's mother.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's response here-

About Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa:

Anupamaa has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television screens. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has been entertaining the audience for over three years now. Rupali's character Anupamaa's several dialogues were viral on social media and she continuously receives applause for her dialogue delivery. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne and more in pivotal roles. The show's shocking twists and turns have hooked a massive number of viewers and it also ranks number one on most of TRP reports. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa completing 1000 episodes: I live as Anupamaa, show has deep impact on my life