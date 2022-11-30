Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly sets the internet on fire as she grooves with her on-screen son Sagar Parekh: WATCH

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is ruling the screens with her exceptional performance in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. It is one of the most loved shows on television presently and has a massive number of viewers. Along with Rupali, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashlesha Sawant, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Sagar Parekh essays Samar Shah, that is Anupamaa's son in the show. Anupamaa's star cast shares an amazing camaraderie, and their bond is often visible off-screen as well. Today, Rupali Ganguly shared a video with her on-screen son Sagar aka Samar, on her Instagram handle. In this video, both are seen grooving to a Marathi song, 'Mere Sath Chalna Go'. Sharing this video, Rupali captioned, "My Maharashtrian roots insisted that I do this!!". Fans are going gaga over this video and have penned amazing comments for this on-screen mother-son duo.

Watch the video here-

About Anupamaa:

Rupali's character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience. The makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as they have now introduced a new interesting plot. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content.

Speaking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.