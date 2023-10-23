Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shows off her dancing skills in new video; extends Maha Saptami wishes to fans

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shared an Instagram reel and extended her heartfelt wishes to her fans on the occasion of Maha Saptami. The actress also penned a note, and wished her fans. In the video, one can see Ganguly grooving to the beats of the song Sun Sajni from the film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly extends Saptami wishes to fans

Taking to her Instagram, Rupali Ganguly fame shared a video in which she looks absolutely stunning. The actress is wearing a traditional Chaniya choli with her tresses cascading over her shoulders. Sharing the video, Ganguly wrote, “Shubho Saptami Maa Kaalratri With the sound of dhaak and the fragrance of dhunuchi, may your heart be filled with devotion and your home with happiness. Happy Mahasaptami.”

She added, “This one’s for my favourite @vijayganguly… What a fab song… I love you! Also thank you @abhishake_pai & @akshaykansara2023 for having so much patience”

Fans' reaction on Rupali Ganguly's post:

As soon as Rupali shared the entertaining dance video, her fans couldn’t help but praise her dance skills. In the comments section, praising Ganguly’s performance, one fan said, “This is what I really want and see it's here my lady @rupaliganguly tysm for this you made my day, week, month!” Another fan took to the comments and wrote, “My star girl,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Rupali Ganguly was born into a Bengali family to film director Anil Ganguly. She made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father's film Saaheb. The most popular projects in the career of Rupali Ganguly are Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the on-going daily soap Anupamaa which is topping all TRP charts. She was also a part of Baa Bahu aur Baby and Parvarish-Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is a daily soap opera that airs on Star Plus and digitally streams Disney+ Hotstar. The story revolves around Anupama, who is a selfless Gujarati housewife and serves her family with extreme love, care and devotion. The show represents independence, self-love and women empowerment. The show has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the audience because it represents the issues faced by several Indian housewives.

