Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly stuns as she poses in a red co-ord set, fans shower love

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly became a household name after her stint in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Regarding her personal life, Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma, and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh. Along with Rupali's talent, her amazing sartorial choices have also been the talk of the town for a while now.

Rupali Ganguly's PICS:

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a picture in a stunning outfit. Here the Anupamaa actress looks gorgeous in a red co-ord set that she has donned on a white top. The diva paired stylish white heels with her outfit, which absolutely complements her attire. Along with this, Rupali even flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the photo here. Sharing this snap, Rupali wrote, "Dreamy Yet Focused." Rupali's photo went viral like wildfire and fans and netizens left no stone unturned to shower love on it.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Rupali Ganguly's work:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rupali's character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience. The makers have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Rupali, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more. this daily soap has offering the right amount of drama needed and is consistently winning the hearts of the masses.

