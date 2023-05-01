Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly watches Ponniyin Selvan 2 with Aishwarya Rai, and others; gives her review

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly became a household name after her stint in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and Rupali's performance is lauded by the audience. Being such a popular star, Rupali recently joined the star cast of the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2 for watching the magnum opus.

Rupali Ganguly's watches Ponniyin Selvan 2:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her fans and followers, In this snap, we see Rupali posing along with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikram, Suhasini Hasan and others. Rupali watched Ponniyin Selvan 2 with them and even shared her review in the caption of this post.

The Anupamaa actress wrote, "A memorable night …..PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful."

She further added, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever @aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u Sir for having me there You bring goodness alive Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat."

Take a look at Rupali's post here-

About Ponniyin Selvan 2:

Mani Ratnam's epic, Ponniyin Selvan 2, stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. PS 2 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same and features a stellar cast from the film industry. This project features, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi also play other supporting roles. AR Rahman is a music composer.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress is currently seen essaying the lead role in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa.

