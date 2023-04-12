Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly wishes on-screen son Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra on his birthday, drops PIC

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly became a household name after her stint in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Along with Rupali, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Ashlesha Sawant, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Muskan Bamne Aashish Mehrotra in pivotal roles.

Rupali wishes Aashish:

Rupali Ganguly has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares pictures and videos with her fans to keep them updated regarding her whereabouts. Today, on Aashish Mehrotra, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to wish him and shared an adorable wish on social media. Sharing a snap with him, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Happy Birthday meri antaraatma ki irritating aawaz Bohot saara pyaar …. May all your dreams come true my Tosssssuuuuuuuu." Thanking her wish, Aashish replied to her post and wrote, "I love you Thankyou." Fans have also wished Aashish in the comment section of Rupali's post.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi produced show Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020 and has been unstoppable since then. Rupali's character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience. The makers have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

