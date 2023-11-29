Anupamaa's shocking tracks: From Anupamaa-Vanraj getting divorced to Toshu's extra-marital affair

Trigger warning: This article contains the mention of domestic violence

Anupamaa is one show that a lot of household ladies can relate to. The story of the show revolves around the mother's thankless job and getting no appreciation from her family even after giving her all to them. The show stars popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Nishi Saxena among others.



Anupamaa learning about Vanraj's affair

One of the most shocking tracks of the show was when Anupamaa learned about her husband Vanraj cheating on her with his colleague Kavya. Anupamaa and Vanraj celebrated 25 years of their marriage and got remarried again. As Anupamaa walked towards her bedroom, decorated by the family members, she got the shocker of her life as she saw Vanraj and Kavya getting intimate on the same bed.

Anupamaa got a major panic attack and she fainted. Anupamaa refused to inform the family about what she saw as she wanted to safeguard Vanraj's dignity in front of his parents and children.

Anupamaa decides to divorce Vanraj

For once, in her life, Anupamaa decided to take a stand for herself and decided to get a divorce from Vanraj. Vanraj's ego was crushed as it was Anupamaa who filed for divorce. Vanraj had always mentioned that he never liked Anupamaa and that she would smell like spices all the time. Getting a reality check from the same woman left Vanraj shocked. However, as the divorce date came nearer, Vanraj realized his faults and tried to apologize to Anupamaa.

However, she held her head up and declined Vanraj's offer of getting back together.

Anupamaa getting married to Anuj

While viewers eagerly waited for this track, it was surely worth the wait. The day when Anupamaa was all set to inform the Shah family about her decision to get married to Anuj, she learned about Kinjal's pregnancy. She was ecstatic about becoming a grandmother. However, soon she realized that it wouldn't look good for a grandmother to get married.

However, after Anuj makes Anupamaa understand about love, she decides to not let the thought of society bother her. She, then, goes ahead to marry Anuj.

Paritosh's extramarital affair

While Kinjal gave birth to a baby girl, her husband Paritosh had a one-night stand with a random girl. The track brought shock waves because of the way it was projected and executed. Kinjal's mother Rakhi Dave learns about the same but she decides to hide the fact from Kinjal so that her marriage with Paritosh wouldn't affect her. However, when Anupamaa learned about her son's deeds, she was shocked.

Not considering the naming ceremony of the baby at Shah's house, Anupamaa marched towards Paritosh and slapped him. She further reveals Paritosh's one-night stand leaving Kinjal shell-shocked. Paritosh was seen justifying his act as he mentioned how a man faces issues with his physical needs while his wife is pregnant. The track projected the mindsets of people who often justify their acts against the backdrop of patriarchy.

Anupamaa threw Pakhi out of Kapadiya house

Followed by Pakhi's constant greedy behavior, Anupamaa decided to take a stand against her daughter. Pakhi had eloped and gotten married to Adhik and she suddenly got the air of being a member of the Kapadiya family. She started feeling Shah house members were tacky. She even disrespected her grandmother and spent Anuj's hard-earned money on buying expensive jewelry.

Anupamaa had to do something about Pakhi. She decided to teach her a lesson by giving her a tight slap to her and ousting her from the Kapadiya mansion.

Anupamaa supporting a rape victim Dimpy

Anupamaa and Anuj meet a stranger couple Dimpy and Nirmit on their way to their holiday destination. They instantly connect with them and Anupamaa feels a connection with Dimpy. In an unfortunate turn of events, a few goons get revengeful against Dimpy, Nirmit, Anupamaa, and Anuj. They injure Anupamaa, Anuj and Nirmit and later rapes Dimpy.

Dimpy's life turns upside down as her husband Nirmit divorces her. While everyone leaves Dimpy, Anupamaa supports her and takes a stand for her. She makes sure to get the culprit behind the bars.

Pakhi facing domestic violence

One of the interesting twists in Anupamaa was the revelation about Pakhi facing domestic abuse. In the quest to not let her marriage fall apart, Pakhi was seen entertaining Adhik's aggressive behavior. While Anupamaa intervened, Pakhi asked her to stay out of it as it was a matter between a husband and a wife.

Samar's death

When the promo of Samar's death hit the television, fans were shocked by no means. Samar is the only character who supports Anupamaa in all walks of her life. His death sequence was dramatically shot. Samar gives up on his life to save Anuj's life. Post his death, Samar's spirit comes to Anupamaa and requests to eat her handmade sweet. This would've surely left the viewers shedding many tears.