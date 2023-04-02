Anupamma actress Rupali Ganguly on being fat shamed and body shamed; Says 'These things affect you mentally..'

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but her real down-to-earth behavior towards everyone is also appreciated by her fans. Recently, the actress talked about being body-shamed and fat-shamed.

Rupali Ganguly talks about being fat shamed and body shamed.

In an interview, Rupali talked about the people who called her ‘moti’ and ‘anuty.’ She was quoted saying, “I was 83 kilos and I was very fat. After a point even my ankles couldn’t bear my weight. When I would take my son to the pram for a stroll, people would say “Arre Tu toh Monisha hai Na, kitni Moti hogayi” . Maybe someone must have said that in a very nice way, but you feel bad. Won baat tab chubh jaati hai. An actress friend of mine came to meet me and she told me, Arre Tu toh aunty ban gayi. These things affect you mentally, they stay and bother you. People don’t have the right to call you aunty, moti, you will decide what you want to be called.”

Talking about body-shaming, Ruplali said, “It’s not like I became strong because of that phase. I have gone through body shaming, age shaming even after Anupamaa. Arre your wrinkles are visible, arre that fat lady, yes I have wrinkles and I am proud of them. I’ve earned every wrinkle of mine. I am proud of what I am today. After three years of Anupamaa, I can say I accept the way I am. Any woman who is going through this, I would say just shame your haters back. Don’t let anyone affect you because you are your best judge.”

Rupali talks about getting compared with Gaurav Khanna

Furthermore, Rupali also revealed that she gets compared with Gaurav Khanna. She said, “I even got comments on social media, “Oh she is fat, she is looking older than Anuj.” Yes I am older than him in real life. I think he’s going to be 41 and I am going to be 45. I am proud of it. We play Anuj and Anupamaa on the show and are shown at the same age. Am I not doing 100 percent justice to my role? Let’s talk about my work. If you think I am not up to the mark, point that out, I’ll work on them. Criticism, encouragement are most welcome but if you will get to shame me, not accepted.”

