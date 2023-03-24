Anupamma fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia on his track in the show: People have to understand that....

Anupamma has undoubtedly become one of the most loved daily soaps in the country. But it looks like the ongoing track has started a debate among various sections of the viewers. For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia's behavior has suddenly changed towards his on-screen wife Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamma and netizens are not very happy with this. While one section of the viewers feel that Anuj should not change, other section of the viewers feel that Anuj’s behaviour is completely justified. Well, recently in a conversation Gaurav Khanna reacted upon this debate and shared his views.

Gaurav Khanna reacts on the ongoing track in Anupamma

In a conversation with a tabloid, Gaurav said, “People have to understand that Anupamaa is a slice-of-life show; it is not like other fiction shows on TV. And though Anuj Kapadia loves his wife a lot, one has to understand that people react differently in different situations. He is broken and emotionally in a bad state right now. He has asked his wife so many times to keep away and to leave him alone but his wife wants to comfort him. I had done my homework and research before this track and I found out that many times in a relationship even if a man or woman is extremely mature, they can go to the point of extremities when some unfortunate incident happens in their lives.”

He further added that, “Anuj's character is a giver, a family man. From the beginning he has lost a lot in his life - parents, caretaker, sister, lost the love of his life and marries her after 26 years. So, when a man has lost so much in life, his patience goes to another level when he finally loses his daughter. Can't a mature, understanding, calm man have an emotional outburst? Can't he cry or become mad because of a certain situation in his life? I feel the track is portraying a normal situation in everyday life and depicting how real a relationship can get."

