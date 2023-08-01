Anurag Basu on Super Dancer 3 controversy: I cannot defend this incident, it is embarrassing

Trigger Warning: This article contains sexual references

Super Dancer is one of the most popular dance reality shows on television. The show premiered in 2019 and was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The show went on to become successful on the TRP charts and became one of the most loved shows on the small screen. The show has always celebrated culture and the various dance forms across the world which won the audience’s hearts.

Recently the show which made headlines for all the right reasons got into trouble after an old video from the show. Herein, the judges ask inappropriate and sexually explicit questions to a child contestant about his parents. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights issued a notice against the channel for telecasting inappropriate content on national television. Now judge and popular director Anurag Basu has given his statement on the controversy. Here’s what he had to say.

Anurag Basu opens up on the controversy around Super Dancer 3

Now Judge Anurag Basu has broken the silence on the controversy. The Ludo director said,” I will not defend this because it is definitely embarrassing for the parents and I myself am a father of two kids, Super Dancer is a kid's reality show and kids say things innocently, they say so many things which are not in our control, I agree that I should not have directed the conversation towards something which made the child’s parents embarrassing. I also feel that certain lines need to be drawn while interacting with the contestants, especially with children who are so innocent, this part should have been edited but it was not in my hands, many times the kids do not even understand what they are saying, we judges too have to take the responsibility to be very careful while talking to these innocent kids and even the kids will now be cautious before saying anything. This is my personal opinion on the incident and not on behalf of the channel.”

Take a look at the notice of NCPCR sent to the channel

The channel is yet to react to the controversy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

