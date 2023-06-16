Anusha Dandekar flaunts her flawless curves in stunning black bikini, leaves fans speechless; PIC

Anusha Dandekar is among the well-known personality of the showbiz industry who has made her mark in the entertainment world with her talent and dedication. With her striking looks and charismatic presence, she has captured the hearts of many. Anusha is not only a talented actress but also a renowned host and model. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and she effortlessly carries herself with grace and confidence. Anusha often leaves fans amazed with her mindblowing pictures and videos on social media.

Anusha Dandekar's new PIC:

A few hours ago, Anusha Dandekar took to her social media handle and took the internet by storm with her new snap again. In this picture, the diva is seen flaunting her flawless curves in a stunning black bikini, and she looks absolutely breathtaking as she strikes a captivating pose for the picture here. Sharing this photo, India's Next Top Model host captioned, "All about me that’s the energy… I figure if I can’t dance to it right now I’ll pose to it instead…"

Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's PIC here-

Fans react:

As soon as this picture was up on the internet it went viral like wildfire. Fans flooded her comment section and penned amazing compliments for the diva. Netizens left no stones unturned to praise her beauty and wrote comments such as, "Gorgeous and hottest girl in town," "You go girl hot girl summer," "Sizzling hot supermodel," "Hotness overdose," "Omggg u look stunning girll" and so on it continued.

For the uninformed, taking to her Instagram, Anusha recently informed fans that she went through surgery for a lump in her ovary. The MTV Love School host said doctors found a few more lumps during the process and also mentioned that her recovery phase has been intense. Friends and fans wished her a speedy recovery.

About Anusha Dandekar's professional life:

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model. She has bagged several accolades for her talent in the industry. Speaking about her new project, Anusha's Marathi film Baap Manus has released today June 16 on the big screens.

