Jason Shah played the character of Alastair Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Recently, the actor opened up on his past relationship with actress Anusha Dandekar.

Anusha Dandekar’s response to Jason Shah’s recent statement

Anusha Dandekar has spoken out against her ex-boyfriend, Jason Shah, denying his claims. She made it clear that she doesn't want her past relationships or false stories making headlines.

Her loud and clear response came after Jason's recent statement, where he mentioned feeling misunderstood by Anusha and confined by her expectations. Additionally, the actress made it clear that she won't be part of the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by actor Anil Kapoor. As per reports, Anusha and Jason parted ways in 2021 after dating for a brief period.

Jason Shah’s statement

Speaking to The Times Of India, Jason Shah discussed their brief relationship, expressing feeling constrained by the other person's expectations. Describing it as rushed and not well thought out, he felt misunderstood and pressured to conform.

The Heeramandi actor emphasized that he wouldn't be molded to fit someone else's expectations. Additionally, the actor shared that his breakup prompted a spiritual awakening, impacting his life.

He also spoke about relationships in general, saying that not listening to each other is a big reason for breakups. He pointed out that people tend to focus on expressing their own feelings instead of understanding each other's. He emphasized that listening, especially early on, is key to making a relationship last longer.

Anusha Dandekar's clarification on Bigg Boss OTT 3 rumors:

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the articles about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Along with the picture, she wrote, “At this point if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though.”

She found it amusing that everyone wants to talk about her, but suggested focusing on facts. For instance, her film Juna Furniture is doing well, now in its sixth week in theaters and soon heading into the seventh. She encouraged people to watch it for themselves.

