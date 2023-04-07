Anusha Dandekar slams bullies for mocking her after Gauri Khan stopped the VJ from taking Suhana’s interview

The recent two-day event NMACC launch was a gala night that brought popular Hollywood and Bollywood stars together. Anusha Dandekar, a popular personality in the entertainment industry who is best known as the host of several award shows and a video jockey was one of the hosts at NMACC. While Anusha had a gala time doing what she loves and interviewing the celebrities who made stunning appearances, the host was all over the internet for an incident that occurred at the event. Reportedly, Gauri Khan did not let Anusha take the interview of her daughter Suhana.

Anusha’s viral video

A video surfaced on the internet that shows the mother-daughter duo, Gauri and Suahana arriving for the event. Anusha hugs and kisses them, and then takes Suhana forward to take her byte. However, Gauri who is seen in the video nodding her head sideways in disagreement quickly holding Suhana’s hand and refusing to give an interview. The host has been trolled on the internet for this. Some called Gauri rude for not letting her talk to Anusha, while others mocked the host for forcefully trying to get a byte.

Watch Anusha's video here:

However, recently Anusha slammed the trolls and penned a long post on social media. She took to her Instagram stories, and wrote, “This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan.” Anusha further added, “Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END. I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do...but no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neha Marda rushed to the hospital in her last phase of pregnancy