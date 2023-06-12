Anusha Dandekar undergoes surgery for lump removal in the ovary

Anusha Dandekar has established a successful career in the entertainment industry as a television host, actress, and model. She is connected to her fans and followers on social media and keeps them updated regarding her personal and professional life. Taking to her Instagram, Anusha recently informed fans that she went through surgery for a lump in her ovary. She said doctors found a few more lumps during the process and also mentioned that her recovery phase has been intense.

Anusha Dandekar shares her health update:

A few hours ago, Anusha Dandekar took to her social media handle and shared her health update with her fans and followers. Sharing her picture, India's Next Top Model host penned a long note and wrote, "Just popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today."

Further, she expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and wrote, "Thankyou to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. Love you, Anusha xoxo."

Take a look at the post here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Anusha's comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. Jennifer Winget also comment on Anusha's post and wrote, "Sending lots of love baby! (heart emoticon)," on the other hand Rhea Chakraborty dropped "heart emoticons." A well-wisher wrote, "Take care. Speedy recovery n lots of love." Another comment read, "Happy recovery. Sending you lots of love and strength."

About Anusha Dandekar's professional life:

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the industry as an anchor. She has hosted several shows, including MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, and India's Next Top Model. Anusha has also appeared in Bollywood films and has been associated with various fashion and beauty brands. Speaking about her upcoming project, Anusha has the Marathi film Baap Manus lined up for release on June 16.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Anusha Dandekar is all smiles as she poses with her 'girl crush' Gigi Hadid at the NMACC gala