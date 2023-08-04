Anushka Sen's Birthday: From debuting as child artist to doing Korean films; Look at 21-year-old's journey

Famous actress Anushka Sen celebrates her 21st birthday today, on August 4. Anushka is a talented and versatile actress who has won the hearts of millions with her captivating performances. Starting her career at a young age, she has grown into a powerhouse of talent in the entertainment industry. She has portrayed a wide range of characters on television earning critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Beyond her acting skills, she is also known for her charming personality and impeccable fashion sense.

Anushka Sen's professional life is a remarkable journey that began at a tender age and has blossomed into a flourishing career in the entertainment industry. Born on August 4, 2002, in Jharkhand, India, Anushka displayed her passion for acting from an early age and pursued her dreams with determination. Beyond her acting talent, her vibrant personality and down-to-earth nature have made her a beloved figure among fans. As she celebrates her 21st birthday today, let's look at the times when the actress won hearts with her performances.

Here's looking at birthday girl Anushka Sen's inspiring journey:

Anushka Sen's TV shows:

Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli:

Anushka's foray into the limelight happened at the age of 9 when she made her television debut with the popular show Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli in 2010. Though her role was small, her talent shined through, opening doors for more opportunities in the world of television.

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev:

The 21-year-old was also a part of the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She essayed the role of young Parvarti in the show and won hearts with her amazing acting prowess.

Baal Veer:

Anushka's breakthrough came in 2012 when she was cast as Meher in the fantasy drama Baal Veer. Her portrayal of a young girl with magical powers won hearts, and the show's success further solidified her position as a rising star in the industry. She became a favorite among young viewers and garnered widespread recognition for her exceptional acting skills.

Jhansi Ki Rani:

As she grew older, Anushka took on more challenging roles, proving her mettle as a mature and skilled actress. In 2018, she played the lead role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani. Portraying a real-life historical figure was no small feat, but Anushka's portrayal was lauded. Her performance in the show garnered immense praise from viewers and critics alike.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11:

Along with all the fictional shows, Anushka also channeled her inner Khiladi when she participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Her daredevil spirit at such a young age was applauded by the audience as well as by Rohit Shetty. Despite being the younger contestant on the show, she gave a tough battle to all her co-contestants and proved that age is just a number!

Advertisement

Web shows and Music videos:

Apart from working on television shows, Anushka Sen has also been a part of two web shows Crashh and Swaanng. She has also been a part of hit music videos such as Gal Karke, Superstar, Chura Liya, Mast Nazron Se, and more.

Foray into South Korean industry:

In 2022, Anushka Sen pleasantly surprised her fans by announcing her debut in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has already gained much fame in India, and now she is stepping into the international world of cinema, which is another achievement for her. Anushka will soon be appearing in an upcoming South Korean movie called Asia. This film brings together actors from various countries like India, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and the U.S. Anushka Sen will be portraying the role of an assassin and will be representing India in the movie. With this movie, she will add another feather to her hat and will prove that hard work always pays off.

Anushka Sen with her co-stars:

Anushka Sen's career trajectory is truly impressive and deserves recognition. Here's to hoping that she continues to reach new heights in her career. Happy birthday to the birthday girl!

Pinkvilla Team wishes Anushka Sen a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sen turns host for a new talk show 'Not just a chat show'; Krystle D'souza to be her first guest