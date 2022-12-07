Apurva Agnihotri drops a love-dipped VIDEO as Shilpa Saklani adores their little munchkin Ishaani

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are among the well-known celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. After 18 years of marriage, on December 3, the duo took to their Instagram handle and announced that they have welcomed a baby girl, Ishaani. Fans and friends showered their good wishes on the little one. The couple is indeed on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood and are sharing their precious moments of joy with their social media fandom.

Apurva Agnihotri dropped a new video on his Instagram handle in which we see Shilpa Saklani adoring their little munchkin as she cries. It is also seen that their pet dog is admiring Ishaani and the couple as they adore her. Sharing this video, Apurva captioned, "We made a wish & you came true." Fans have flooded the comment section with their good wishes for this adorable family. Celebs such as Kishwer Merchantt, Jaswir Kaur, Neha Swami, Suchitra Pillai, and more have also reacted to this video.

Watch the video here-

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani's love story:

Shilpa saw Apurva for the first time in a coffee shop and was heard confessing that she has a crush on Apurva from the moment she saw him in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes. Coincidentally both belonged to the same industry and were introduced to each other by their mutual friend Rakshanda Khan. Soon after this, cupid stuck, and Shilpa and Apurva tied the knot in 2004 after six months of courtship.

Shilpa Saklani's career:

Shilpa Saklani shot to fame after playing the character of Ganga Sahil Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Soon after this, she bagged a role in another hit show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, and won the hearts of the audience with her performance. Shilpa was also a part of the hit reality shows such as Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 in which she participated along with Apurva.

Apurva Agnihotri's career:

Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes and later appeared in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. Apurva was last seen in Rajan Shahi's ongoing hit television show Anupamaa.