Apurva Agnihotri remembers close friend Kushal Punjabi on his death anniversary, pens heart-wrenching note

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Kushal Punjabi was among the well-known and talented Television actors who gained a massive fan following owing to his impeccable acting prowess. Unfortunately, the nation woke up to shocking news on December 27, 2019, as Kushal was found dead at his residence in Pali Hill. The industry, Kushal's close friends, and fans were shaken upon hearing this tragic news and took a while to cope with his death.

Apurva Agnihotri remembers Kushal Punjabi:

Today, on his 4th death anniversary, Kushal Punjabi's close friend actor Apurva Agnihotri remembered his dear friend. Apurva shared an emotional post on his Instagram profile and shared a smiling picture of the late actor. In this photo, Kushal is all smiles as he is posing next to his bike. Sharing this post, Apurva wrote, "Forever Riding On The Wings Of Freedom RIP My Friend You Are Always Loved & Never Forgotten.Rest Easy , Bhai."

Take a look at Apurva Agnihotri's post here-

A few months ago, while talking to Siddharth Kannan, Apurva Agnihotri, and Shilpa Saklani got emotional as they spoke about their friend Kushal Punjabi's death. The duo revealed how they struggled to deal with his demise as they spoke to him a night before he took this drastic step.

In a conversation with Siddharth, the couple had also mentioned that Kushal was upset about his broken marriage. Apurva even shared how he couldn't cry at Kushal's cremation as he couldn't believe he committed suicide.

About Kushal Punjabi's unfortunate demise:

Kushal Punjabi had worked in numerous Television shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, CID, Kasamh Se, Gutur Gu, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Adaalat, and more. He was last seen on TV in the hit show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Kushal died by suicide on December 27, 2019, at his residence in Pali Hill.

The 37-year-old actor was found hanging at his home and had also left a suicide note. The note stated that he doesn't blame anybody and added that he wants his property and other assets to be divided equally among his parents, siblings, and son Kiaan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

