Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa blessed with baby girl; Shilpa Shirodkar, Ashita Dhawan & others congratulate

It’s the most special day for Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani, as they welcomed a baby girl after 18 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2004. On Saturday morning, the Jassi Jaiisi Koi Nahin actor took to Instagram and shared the happy news. Just after the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the lovely couple and their newborn muchkin. Apurva and Shilpa’s friends from the industry flooded the comment section of the post by showering love. Apurva Agnihotri’s Instagram post

To announce the joyful news, he took to Instagram and shared a sweet video with their little angle. He captioned the post, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI Please shower her with all your love and blessings Om Namaha Shivaya.” Take a look here:

Celebs comment on the post Reacting to the video, several celebs expressed their heart-warming greetings to the duo. Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Omg appu and Shilpa blessings blessings and purest love to you both and my Baby Ishaani.” Ashita Dhawan said, “Awwwwwww The best birthday ever Happy happier happiest birthday Dher saara pyar.” Mahekk Chahal wrote, “Wow congratulations. So happy for u both. God bless. This is such amazing news. Wowwwwwwww.” Tassnim Nerurkar commented, “Omg ..... what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani so damn happy for u2.”

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani career Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. He appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Saubhagyalaxmi. Whereas, Shilpa is well-known for her part in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7.

