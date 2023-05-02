Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani on friend Kushal Punjabi's suicide: 'His broken marriage took a toll on him'

Renowned actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in a TV series, Ishq Mein Marjawan, passed away on 27th December 2019. The 37-year-old actor committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging at his home and had also left a suicide note. In the same note, he wrote that he doesn't blame anybody and added that he wants his property and other assets to be divided equally among his parents, sibling, and son Kiaan. While the entire Telly town and fans are shocked by the incident, the most affected by the industry were Kushal's best friends, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani.

Apurva and Shilpa talk about Kushal's sudden demise:

Recently, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show with their daughter Ishaani. When Siddharth questioned the couple about their dearest friend Kushal Punjabi's suicide, Shilpa broke down as she spoke about him. Though it's been more than 3 years since the late actor's death, Apurva and Shilpa still struggle to deal with it. While talking to Siddharth, the duo recalled meeting Kushal a night before he was found dead in his apartment.

The Pardes actor added, "He was with us the night before he committed suicide. He was absolutely fine, he had even got a gift for Shilpa from Hong Kong. This phase is very risky, you cannot interpret what the depressed person is thinking at that moment. It is that sudden thought where you feel you are not wanted in this world and take a step. You suddenly decided that it's not worth it."

Apurva shared, "We still can't talk about Kushal without getting emotional. He started confiding in us and the only grief we had was how could he do this to himself. Shilpa still cries whenever we talk about him and I was angry at him. I didn't cry when we went for his cremation as I couldn't believe he did this. We can't express in words what we went through when he passed away."

Shilpa Saklani reveals how Kushal's 'broken marriage' affected him:

During the conversation, Shilpa Saklani also asserted that Kushal was upset about his broken marriage. Shilpa shared, “Obviously the broken marriage took a huge toll on him. Bohot, bohot, bohot upset tha woh. It's a big deal when one gets separated from their kid. We are all parents now, we know, broken marriage plus not being close to your child. Him telling me that I am going through this even in your worst scenario, one wouldn't think he would do something like this."

About Kushal Punjabi:

A dancer, model, actor, and fitness enthusiast, Kushal proved his prowess in whatever he did. He started his journey on the small screen with a series, 'A Mouthful Of Sky'. He also played important roles in popular movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage and Teri Meri Love Stories among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kushal Punjabi's death to Mona Singh's marriage; All those who made headlines