Apurva Agnihotri wins over daughter Ishu with his dad jokes; Check out little one’s adorable reaction

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, a beloved power couple in the television industry, have been warming hearts with their parenthood journey since December 3, 202. They welcomed their child, Ishaani (Ishu) after 18 years of marriage. They welcomed the kid through adoption. The couple has been sharing their beautiful moments with fans through their YouTube channel as well as Instagram handle, offering an unfiltered glimpse into their lives.

Apurva Agnihotri shares a heartwarming video

On Instagram, Apurva Agnihotri shared a heartwarming video that captured a delightful father-daughter moment. In the video, Apurva can be heard saying, "Ishu, tumhare liye humne moon mein jo land kharidey, matlab kharidenge, kya pata tum Shah Rukh Khan ke neighbor ho jao toh?" (Ishu, we've bought land on the moon for you, who knows you might become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbor?)" Initially, his daughter wears a puzzled expression and gives no immediate reaction. However, Apurva doesn't give up and continues, "This is Ishu's potty face, I've finally recorded it on camera." Shilpa is heard in the background trying to cheer her daughter up. This humorous remark prompts the little one to burst into giggles, and she responds with an adorable smile. The video is uploaded with the caption, "Wanna Hear a Poop Joke ??"

Watch the cute video of Apurva Agnihotri's daughter here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to Apurva Agnihotri's video, fans of the actor commented how adorable the little munchkin looked. One user wrote, "Awwwww ... Potty faces of baby is always super cute." Another commented, "Hahahaha.. Ishu knows she is being recorded.. hence she gave that smile in the end.. God bless her always!" Others commented why Ishu looked so sad, but most others commented how the smile at the end made the video worth watching.

On the professional front, the new dad made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. Besides the Bollywood film, he appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. Apurva and Shilpa participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 together.

