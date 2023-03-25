Apurva Agnihotri’s wife Shilpa drops truth bombs about Bigg Boss, says 'People go for therapy after the show'

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo was recently in the news when they embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. Since then, they have been making the most of the new journey. The pair started a YouTube channel where they share unfiltered versions of themselves with their fans. Recently, in a vlog titled, ‘Our Journey In Big Boss 7’ Apurva and Shilpa reflected on their journey in the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, the pair participated in Bigg Boss 7.

Shilpa and Apurva got a call every season from Bigg Boss

At the beginning of the vlog, Apurva tells viewers that he will reveal all truth about the controversial show, Bigg Boss because he knows fans speculate a lot about what actually happens on the show. Shilpa revealed in the vlog that the pair got a call from the showmakers each season urging either of them to participate. But it was only during season 7, that they were invited to participate as a couple and that is why they accepted the offer.

‘We didn’t enjoy our Bigg Boss journey’

The actor shared that he was not too excited when he got the offer from Bigg Boss because he knows it’s not easy to earn fame, money, and recognition. But he believes it’s easy to lose your respect in front of the audience in just 3 months once you step inside the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa adds, “Humlog bohot logon ko dekhe hai show se bahar aake therapy lene because it’s not easy to deal with everything that happens inside.” Shilpa also shared that she and Apurva didn’t enjoy their journey on the show and they were glad that they got the chance to participate together.

Work front

On the professional front, Shilpa Saklani is best known for featuring in two of the most popular shows of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. He appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. Both of them have also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 together.



