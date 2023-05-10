Archana Gautam on being trolled for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participation: Main kya cartoon dikhti hu?

Actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam is all over the news since her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress made it to the top five finalists and ended up as the third runner-up after being evicted from the house. Recently, Archana was seen in the Haarsh Limbachiyaa-hosted show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. Now, the actress will be seen challenging herself in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her participation has been mocked by trolls since they believe she is not fit for this show.

Archana Gautam reacts to trolls

Since the news of Archana’s participation was announced, the actress has been subjected to trolls who think she is not the right fit for the adventure-based show. Comments like ‘she will provide good entertainment, ‘she is here to make us laugh’ are doing the rounds. Reacting to the trolls, Archana said, “There are weird people in the world who feel that I’ve been brought on the show just for the sake of entertainment. I want to tell them, ‘Do I look like a cartoon? Jo mujhe hasane k liye show mein layenge’ This is their big misunderstanding and soon I will clear this up. If Archana provides entertainment, she is lioness also and I can do anything.” The actress also added that she is strong and that she will soon prove that she can do her stunts as well as make people laugh.

Archana Gautam on how she handles trolls

Archana Gautam further shared that earlier she let trolls bother her, but not anymore. Over the years, she has learnt to ignore them. Talking about how trolls bother her, Archana shared, "These comments used to hurt me initially and I would get depressed. There are people who are someone's followers and they make fake IDs to troll you. So, I stopped paying attention to them because I know my audience and I know that they love me." She also added that she is happy to get love from audiences who are not on social media, but mostly watch her on TV.

