Archana Puran Singh admits to using fake appointment letter to chase her dreams in Mumbai; reveals first paycheck

The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh has recently started her vlogging journey. Through her vlogs, fans get insights into her moments with family. In a recent video, the actress and her husband Parmeet Sethi shared their personal highs and lows with the viewers. In the same clip, she also revealed how much she earned from her first acting gig.

Talking about her struggle in the early days, Archana Puran Singh shared she had just one suitcase when she arrived in Mumbai from Dehradun by train. She also mentioned that she had taken a fake letter from a friend to manage her stay. She shared, “I had taken a fake letter from a friend and sought help to stay there. So early morning after breakfast I had to leave because they thought I used to work. So I used to go out and go for auditions.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show fame also talked about her first job when she was a junior artist. She earned only Rs 100, but she was ecstatic to receive the amount. “My first job was where Om Puri was doing an Ad film and I was a junior artist in that while he was the hero. I had earned Rs 100 for that job and I was dancing on the streets of Tardeo in full joy. That cheque had made me so happy,” mentioned Singh.

After a few years, she worked in a film where Om Puri was the hero and Singh played the heroine. But the film was called off and never released. Meanwhile, talking about Archana Puran Singh’s career, most recently, she was seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019. Ever since then, she has been a judge on the show.

On the personal front, she is married to Parmeet Sethi and they are proud parents of two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

