Archana Puran Singh expresses admiration for Rajkummar Rao’s work and we agree with her comment on his Stree 2 post

Archana Puran Singh has been in the industry for a long time and as a result, she has had the opportunity to work with many prominent actors. The actress who is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show recently expressed her admiration for Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao’s work. When the actor uploaded a post recently about his upcoming project, Archana Puran Singh dropped a comment.

Rajkummar Rao’s post draws Archana Puran Singh's attention

On June 13, Rajkummar Rao uploaded a clip from Stree 2 and announced that he will be back as Bicky. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Thank you for giving so much love to #Srikanth and #MrandMrsMahi and Now I’ll be back as Bicky, it’s time for #Stree2. Teaser will be out tomorrow in theatres with #Munjhya. #BickyPleeejjj”

Reacting to the post, his colleagues from the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and others shared their excitement and posted congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Among them, Archana Puran Singh also dropped a comment expressing her admiration for the actor’s work. She wrote, “You're on a roll, Raj!! Couldn't be happier or more excited for what's to come.”

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s post below:

Talking about the film, Stree, released in 2018, it is a comedy horror film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. It marks the debut of the director, Amar Kaushik. The movie was a super hit and fans are eagerly waiting to see if the 2nd part lives up to their expectation.

About Archana Puran Singh's current work

Meanwhile, talking about Archana Puran Singh, she is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedy show that streams on Netflix also features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The OTT platform streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

So far, several prominent faces like Ranbir Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and more have graced the show.

