Archana Puran Singh hits back at netizen who found fault in her grammar, says, 'I'm an English Honours Student'

In a recent incident, Archana Puran Singh gave it back to an online user when the user pointed out that the actress was grammatically incorrect in her caption of a recent social media post.

Archana, who is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, gave a lengthy reply to the user stating that she is not incorrect and also supported her statement with examples. Let’s take a look at the interaction.

Online user comments on Archana Puran Singh’s mistake in caption

Archana Puran Singh is currently in Bangkok with her family. Just a day before, on June 14 she took to social media to upload snippets from moments there. In the caption, she wrote, "Finally landed up in Bangkok and savoured the culinary delights of the fabulous 'GAA'." She went on to describe her culinary experience in the lengthy caption.

One user commented that her caption had a grammatical error. Pointing it out, the user wrote, “You don’t’ land up’. You ‘land in’.”

Check out the caption of Archana Puran Singh here:

Reaction of Archana Puran Singh

Tagging the user, Archana Puran Singh gave a detailed reply proving that her caption is not wrong. She clarified, “That's when you are talking of literally landing in a plane. You "land up" in a place also, like finally landing up somewhere for a holiday. That's the meaning of my sentence. And absolutely appropriate usage of the term "land up in Bangkok".”

Writing further, the actress stated her education qualifications. She mentioned, “But thanks for being concerned about my grammar. FYI I'm an English honours student. If you have any further doubts, do look it up in a dictionary or Google it. Cheers.”

Here's a screenshot of Archana Puran Singh's comment:

It should be mentioned here that the actress took the time to reply to each comment in the section dropped by her fans. Some wished her a good stay while others complimented her and her family.

Talking about her professional front, Archana Puran Singh is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

