Archana Puran Singh on being stereotyped for comic roles: I feel it’s the death of an actor

Having started her career as a model, Archana Puran Singh has featured in films like Jalwa, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among many others. She has also had a successful stint on television.

Archana Puran Singh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. She is regarded among the most talented artists in the comedy genre and has proved her mettle in acting in several shows and movies. The actress recently rang on her 60 th birthday, but one can hardly tell her age with her fashionable looks and stunning personality. She has worked in numerous shows over the years including Shrimaan Shrimati, Jaane Bhi Do Paro, Junoon and more. But she became a household name by being the judge in the entertainer show, The Kapil Sharma Show . Being part of the comedy sector for many years, now she feels stereotyped for comic roles.

While promoting India’s Laugher Champion, Archana shared with indianexpress.com, about lack of roles. Sharing that with every passing year, the stereotype is only getting stronger, she said, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms. Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

She further said that in Hollywood, it’s a positive sign that one gets stereotyped in a part. She feels it’s the death of an actor. She added that Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, and she also wants to ask for work from directors and producers.

The actor added that she wants to do meaningful roles and cinema, and wants to ‘act’. She said that as an artiste, she is dying to perform. People have seen just one aspect of her craft. The Kapil Sharma Show fame shared that she also has a serious side and can do so much more than just comedy. She further said that, it is yet to be explored to be explored but she is sure it will happen one day.

Talking about being associated with The Kapil Sharma Show and the ‘chair’, she said that she’s not signed for laughing. She shared that one needs to have an understanding of comedy to be able to react.