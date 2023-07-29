Archana Puran Singh on Kapil Sharma's jibes; The show is not about giving out a social message

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The comedy-talk show came as a breath of fresh air amid the loud and overdramatic soap operas and other reality shows which were far away from reality. The show ended up becoming one of the most watched and loved shows with blockbuster ratings on the TRP charts. The reason behind the show’s massive success was the entertaining performance of the host Kapil Sharma and his team. It also was because of the endearing screen presence of its judge and Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh.

After Navjot Singh Sidhu decided to quit the show, Archana Puran Singh was roped in as the new judge of the show. The Laughter Queen and popular actress share a good bond with host Kapil Sharma ever since the latter first performed in Comedy Circus where Archana was a judge. The duo share a love-hate relationship and the media has often questioned the Housefull actress if she minds Kapil’s jokes on her. The talented actress has now opened up about the bond between her and Kapil Sharma.

Archana Puran Singh does not mind Kapil taking digs at her

The comedic performances on the Kapil Sharma show have always received polarising opinions. While there is a section of audiences who have loved the comic timing of Kapil and his team which is reflected on the trp charts, there is also a section of the audience who have found the jokes quite offensive and also Kapil’s jibes at female team members Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti hurtful.

The Comedy Circus fame comedian is always seen taking a dig at Archana’s body, age, her obsession with the grand chair where she has replaced Sidhu, her education, wealth and how her husband Parmeet Sethi must be fed up with a wife like her. While the latter has always taken these jibes in a light-hearted manner, the audiences have often expressed their disappointment with these jokes finding Kapil’s behaviour disrespectful toward a senior actress and mentor. The 60-year-old spoke up on this matter and defended Kapil Sharma’s humor saying,” Comedy is always meant to be irreverent and certain things are underlined for the purpose of humor which is not meant to hurt anybody, it is a comedy show and nothing here can ever be taken seriously his tone has a little lightness which is full of humor and love, he knows he is taking panga and often says sorry and I reply aake marungi tujhe, it is a comedy show so the audience should not expect a social message.”

Take a look at the BTS from the last episode shoot

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon return

The Kapil Sharma show first premiered in 2016. The show has been super successful and came for almost three seasons. It will come back with another season after Kapil finishes his US tour.

