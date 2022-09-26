Archana Puran Singh shares glimpse of her ‘simplest and warmest’ birthday celebration; VIDEO

Archana Puran Singh is among the leading stars of the television industry. She has been part of numerous comedy reality shows as a judge. Presently, she is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is back with its new season. In the show, she is seen enjoying the hilarious acts of the comedians and engaging in funny banter with host Kapil Sharma. The actress is married to Parmeet Sethi and they have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan. The actress recently celebrated her 60th birthday with her family.

In the post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show fame, she is seen blowing the candle as her family wished her on birthday. Archana Puran Singh looked fashionable in a white loose-fitting shirt with floral design. She wrote in the captions, “When you have the simplest and bestest, warmest birthday #nofrills #birthday #fam.”