Archana Puran Singh shares glimpse of her ‘simplest and warmest’ birthday celebration; VIDEO
Archana Puran Singh shares video of her simple birthday celebration.
Archana Puran Singh is among the leading stars of the television industry. She has been part of numerous comedy reality shows as a judge. Presently, she is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is back with its new season. In the show, she is seen enjoying the hilarious acts of the comedians and engaging in funny banter with host Kapil Sharma. The actress is married to Parmeet Sethi and they have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan. The actress recently celebrated her 60th birthday with her family.
In the post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show fame, she is seen blowing the candle as her family wished her on birthday. Archana Puran Singh looked fashionable in a white loose-fitting shirt with floral design. She wrote in the captions, “When you have the simplest and bestest, warmest birthday #nofrills #birthday #fam.”
Several friends of the actress wished on her post. Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Happppyyyy Birthday APS”, Shruti Seth wrote, “Happiest Birthday @archanapuransingh Archie. All my love, for always”. Siddharth Sagar wrote, “Wish you a very very Happy Birthday Mam lots of love to you, may you laugh louder than you do every day My Best wishes to you mam … You are the BEST”, Nisha Rawal commented, “Happy Birthday to the loveliest ever!!! May God bless u with the choicest of blessings”, Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful.” Multiple fans of the actress also took to comment section to wish her on birthday.
She was earlier seen as one of the judges of India’s Laughter Champions along with Shekhar Suman.
Also read- Archana Puran Singh talks about comfort in fashion and body positivity: 'I'm having fun dressing up now'