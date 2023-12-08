Archana Puran Singh shares PICS of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover partying together before Netflix series Lovely Reunion
Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram to post pictures where the famous television duo Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were seen having a get-together ahead of their Netflix series at the show's launch bash.
Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the much-awaited reunion of the popular television comedy duo Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover having a ball together at the launch party of their new show. This also marked the end of the 5-years dispute between the duo that began due to a quarrel in 2018.
Television superstar Kapil Sharma is collaborating with Netflix for his latest comedy show. The new show will have the former star cast of the superhit comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show, including Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda.
However, the elephant in the room will be Sunil Grover, who will rejoin this famous comedy gang. To celebrate the new beginnings, recently Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover were seen partying together at the show launch party.
Check out the Instagram story here:
Fans reaction to the Instagram post
Archana Puran Singh's recent Instagram post was no less than a surprise gift for the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show. The entire nation waited for five years to see Kapil Sharmaand Sunil Grover together on screen, and finally, with their collaboration on the new comedy show on Netflix, they are going to take the nation by storm.
The post received enormous love and best wishes from netizens. Most of the fans recalled the famous character of Sunil Grover, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, from the corresponding show and expressed how they missed the particular character. There were a lot of fans from Pakistan as well who expressed their excitement for the upcoming show and the duo's comeback after five years.
About the fall-out between Sharma and Grover
Kapil Sharma allegedly physically and verbally abused Sunil Grover during their mid-air dispute while returning from their Australia tour. Following the incident, Sunil severed his relationship with Kapil and shared a lengthy message on Twitter, advising the comedy king not to behave in a divine fashion.
The Kapil Sharma Show was put on hiatus in 2017 following Kapil Sharma's separation from Sunil Grover; however it was resumed in 2018. Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh joined Kapil, who remained the show's face.
