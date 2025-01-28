Archana Puran Singh suffers severe injuries after she met with accident while shooting for Rajkummar Rao's next; shares health update

Archana Puran Singh, who was busy shooting a project in Virar, Mumbai, faced a tragic accident while shooting for the scene. The actress was immediately rushed to the hospital and was admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vile Parle. Archana later uploaded a vlog detailing her injury, which occurred early in the morning, around 5:00 AM. After her hospitalization, Archana and Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan informed his brother Aaryamann about her surgery.

In Archana Puran Singh's vlog, Aaryamann broke down in tears upon learning about his mother's hospitalization. Ayushmann informed Aaryamann that Archana had fractured her wrist and suffered bruises on her face. He comforted his brother, explaining that they received a call early in the morning on their home phone, which was how they found out about Archana's accident. Later, Parmeet Sethi revealed that Archana underwent surgery, and a wire was inserted around her wrist due to the fracture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh uploaded a video giving a glimpse of her health and her surgery. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Jo hota hai acchhe ke liye hota hai... I'm trying to believe that... I'm fine, really, and staying as positive as usual (bas ek haath se kucch bhi kaam karne mein kitni mushkil hoti hai, ab pata chal raha hai)."

Watch a glimpse of Archana Puran Singh's vlog here-

In the vlog, Archana Puran Singh showcased her injury and expressed her disbelief at having injured her hand. The actress shared her shock following the accident. Archana revealed that she had anticipated the operation to be traumatic. Parmeet mentioned that Archana's lips were swollen from falling on her face.

Despite this severe accident, Archana mentioned that she would resume shooting. She shared, "I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I feel bad for leaving the shoot midway. So I'm going back tonight to Virar to shoot because they will face a huge loss."

Parmeet inquired about how she would manage to shoot with a fractured hand. Archana explained that she would wear a full-sleeved outfit for the scene, and they would find a way to make it work. She also shared that the makers informed her they would only shoot for three hours, from 9 PM to 12 AM. Archana mentioned that she would be shooting for only two days, after which her work would be completed.

Later in the vlog, Archana showed her facial bruises up close and discussed her condition. Towards the end of the vlog, it can be seen that Archana got discharged and returned home.

We wish Archana Puran Singh a speedy recovery!

