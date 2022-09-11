Archana Puran Singh talks about comfort in fashion and body positivity: 'I'm having fun dressing up now'

The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil Sharma and his talented troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. The show is a massive hit and loved by people of all ages. Lately, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh have been dropping some amazing pictures on their respective social media handles and giving us a glimpse of their style transformation. Today, Archana shared another series of her pictures on her Instagram handle, and looks stylish as she is wearing a green suit and pants. In the caption of these photos, she also spoke about body positivity and finding comfort in fashion.

Sharing these photos, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Season '22 we are trying new things on the show. And this is my New Look no. 2 for the fresh season. I'm so much more comfortable in these new styles. They're more "ME" and I don't have to suck in my stomach for hours and hours! Seriously we must be kinder to ourselves and revisit our own body image as well our expectations of our bodies as we age. I myself am having to let go of certain notions of how I must look; it is setting me free inspite of some ageist comments on my 'new look'. As Rhett Butler famously said: Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn"! I'm having so much fun dressing up now without the stress of having to look a certain way. So I need to thank all the designers who are giving me their wonderful and comfortable styles. And my stylist Kavita Lakhani for her sense of style and vision. If you too are looking for comfort in fashion, watch this space for my own picks for this season. Love to all you beautiful people out there who are crazy enough to follow me and be a part of my fun ride through life. This green 'fun' suit is by @advait_in I had been dying to wear one of these shirtless jacket looks but always found the jacket neckline too deep! This one is comfortable enough for me to wear !"