Archana Puran Singh wanted to relive her childhood days, here's how she did it on The Kapil Sharma Show; PICS

Popular actress Archana Puran Singh is among the most popular and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress is among the multi-talented stars of the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. Archana has maintained an active social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. She often shares glamourous photos from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram handle. Lately, Archana has been treating her followers with stunning photos and videos in gorgeous outfits.

Today was no different! Archana Puran Singh took to her social media handle and shared several photos in amazing designer outfits. The actress is seen decked up in stunning colorful co-ord sets and is all smiles as she strikes poses for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, she wrote, "Playing 'dress up' used to be a favorite childhood passtime of mine. Not much has changed ! Loving these looks created by some fab designers for #thekapilsharmashow." As soon as these photos were up on the photo-sharing application, fans and friends penned amazing comments for Archana.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Archana Puran Singh tied the knot with actor Parmeet Sethi on 30 June 1992. The couple has two sons Aryamann and Ayushmann.

On the professional front, Archana Puran Singh is presently seen seated as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. She shares a great bond with Kapil Sharma who often takes a dig at her.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Owing to the popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on have graced The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with Archana Puran Singh, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Sagar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.