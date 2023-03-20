Are Bigg Boss 16's MC Stan and Abdu Rozik no longer friends? Latter says 'I have gotten angry'

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. However, as per the recent development, it has been reported that the Bigg Boss 16 winner and Abdu are no longer on talking terms.

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are no longer on talking terms

Recently, Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed that his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and him are no longer on talking terms. In the video, Abdu was quoted saying ‘When I call MC Stan he doesn't say hi or Salam, he directly disconnects the call. Everyone is coming and asking me about MC Stan. Do you really think I will ever speak bad for MC Stan? Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime. Now, he is going around saying in the media that I told him to promote my song, why he is doing that. I am having a headache. Since the time I have seen the news in the media I have gotten angry.’

Check out the video here

About Abdu’s work

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan with fans; Grooves like Shah Rukh Khan