Are Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani working on project together?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav- they do not need any introduction, right? The top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are basking in the glory of their success and fame. While Elvish lifted the winning trophy, Abhishek and Manisha finished in first and second runner-up positions respectively. While the three are busy getting on board for exciting projects that await them, Elvish gave the fans of the social media influencers something to look forward to. It’s related to them reuniting together for something exciting. Read on to know more about it.

Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan to reunite for a project?

Today, Elvish uploaded a vlog on YouTube where he said that when he was in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he, Abhishek, and Manisha planned to work on a web series together. He shares that he wants to discuss this with them and video calls Abhishek Malhan and then Manisha Rani. While Abhishek didn’t pick up his call, Manisha’s mobile phone was on DND. Later, the dancer called him back. Elvish says, “Yaad hai humne ek web series plan kiye the? Mein, tu aur Fukra, toh karein wo? (Do you remember about the web series we planned, you, me, and Fukra? So, should we start?)” Then he says that Manisha’s fees must have increased now as she is a star. To this, Manisha replies, “Demand badh gaya mera. (My demand has increased)” The video is uploaded on Elvish Yadav's YouTube channel.

In the same video, Elvish also teased Manisha Rani about Tony Kakkar. Manisha said that she had to go to Tony Kakkar's shoot the next day. To this, Elvish made a sarcastic face, and said, "Tera uske saath uch chal raha hai kya? (Is something going on between you two?)" Manisha laughs it off and says that she'd never look at anyone other than Elvish. Then they enjoy their conversation about other things. Fans of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants got super excited to watch the two have a good time over video call. They also expressed their excitement and wrote, "We Want Elvish, Abhishek, Manisha, Aashika Bhatia Together In a Web Series." But only time will tell if they are actually coming on board for a project.

