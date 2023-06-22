Are Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen friends after divorce? Find out

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen amicably parted ways on June 8 after being married for four years. The duo has a 2-year-old daughter, Ziana for whom they have decided to be on cordial terms and fulfil their parental duties by co-parenting her. Recently, in their new vlogs, it was seen that Charu arranged a Father's Day celebration at her new house on behalf of Ziana. Rajeev too gave a glimpse of their celebration, and the estranged couple also made a few reels and uploaded pictures. Their daughter Ziana lives with Charu, but Rajeev makes sure to spend quality time with her and shares glimpses on social media.

Charu Asopa's new vlog:

Recently, Charu Asopa posted a new vlog where she shared snippets from her day. One highlight was her visit to an eye clinic accompanied by her ex-husband, Raajeev Sen, and their daughter Ziana. Charu explained that Ziana needed an eye checkup as there was a tear duct blockage. After consulting with the doctor, they would determine whether Ziana required surgery or not. Charu provided updates on their visit and expressed their concern for their little one's health.

Afterwards, Charu captured a delightful moment of Ziana enjoying her time in the pool. The vlog showcased Rajeev and Charu enthusiastically playing with their daughter in the water. Charu titled the vlog "The Friendship Remains" emphasizing their cordial relationship. Additionally, Charu excitedly shared that she has secured a role in a new show and will soon make a comeback on television screens.

Charu Asopa's professional life:

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa feels anxious while signing divorce papers with Rajeev Sen; WATCH