Are companies owned by Shark Tank India judges making money or in losses? Check out if their businesses are in profit
Shark Tank India judges have always given their best advice to the entrepreneurs. But what about their businesses? Are the graphs going up or down? Read to know.
Shark Tank India started as an experiment, and its four seasons are proof that India is surely transforming into a new, innovative, and entrepreneurial nation. The business-related reality show gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their ideas and seek investment from experienced, big-market players, technically referred to as Sharks. From Aman Gupta to Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, the judges provide valuable advice and invest in startups.
The Sharks guide the pitchers toward achieving profitability and sustainable growth by employing a series of sharp questions and offering keen insights that stem from their extensive experience in the business world. But have you ever wondered if the businesses of the Shark Tank India judges face loss or grow at a profitable rate?
So, let us take a quick look at the finances of the companies or brands owned by our favorite Sharks.
|Shark
|Brand/Company Name
|Revenue
|Profit or Loss
|Profit/Loss Figures
|Financial Year
|Anupam Mittal
|Shaadi.com
|$292 million
|Loss
|Rs 13.5 crore
|FY 22
|Aman Gupta
|boAt
|Rs 3122 crore
|Loss
|Rs 79 crore
|FY 24
|Namita Thapar
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|Rs 6715 crore
|Profit
|Rs 527 crore
|FY 24
|Vineeta Singh
|Sugar Cosmetics
|Rs 505 crore
|Loss
|Rs 67.5 crore
|FY 24
|Amit Jain
|Car Dekho
|Rs 2250 crore
|Loss
|Rs 340 crore
|FY 24
|Peyush Bansal
|Lenskart
|Rs 5427 crore
|Loss
|Rs 10 crore
|FY 24
|Deepinder Goyal
|Zomato
|Rs 12114 crore
|Profit
|Rs 351 crore
|FY 24
|Kunal Bahl
|Snapdeal
|Rs 384 crore
|Loss
|Rs 160 crore
|FY 24
|Azhar Iqubal
|Inshorts
|Rs 181 crore
|Loss
|Rs 228 crore
|FY 24
|Ghazal Alagh
|Mamaearth
|Rs 1920 crore
|Profit
|Rs 111 crore
|FY 24
|Ritesh Agarwal
|OYO
|Rs 5389 crore
|Profit
|Rs 229 crore
|FY 24
|Varun Dua
|Acko
|Rs 2106 crore
|Loss
|Rs 670 crore
|FY 24
|Ronnie Screwvala
|UpGrad
|Rs 1876 crore
|Loss
|Rs 560 crore
|FY 24
|Viraj Bahl
|Veeba Foods
|Rs 811 crore
|Loss
|Rs 50 lakh
|FY 23
Shark Tank India 4 airs exclusively on SONY LIV, with new episodes premiering Monday to Friday from 8 PM onwards.
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.
ALSO READ: Shark Tank India: Deepinder Goyal kicked out from new season? Here’s what the entrepreneur said