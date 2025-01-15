Are companies owned by Shark Tank India judges making money or in losses? Check out if their businesses are in profit

Shark Tank India judges have always given their best advice to the entrepreneurs. But what about their businesses? Are the graphs going up or down? Read to know.

Shark Tank India 4
Shark Tank India started as an experiment, and its four seasons are proof that India is surely transforming into a new, innovative, and entrepreneurial nation. The business-related reality show gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their ideas and seek investment from experienced, big-market players, technically referred to as Sharks. From Aman Gupta to Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, the judges provide valuable advice and invest in startups.

The Sharks guide the pitchers toward achieving profitability and sustainable growth by employing a series of sharp questions and offering keen insights that stem from their extensive experience in the business world. But have you ever wondered if the businesses of the Shark Tank India judges face loss or grow at a profitable rate?

So, let us take a quick look at the finances of the companies or brands owned by our favorite Sharks.

Shark Brand/Company Name Revenue Profit or Loss Profit/Loss Figures Financial Year
Anupam Mittal Shaadi.com $292 million Loss Rs 13.5 crore FY 22
Aman Gupta boAt Rs 3122 crore Loss Rs 79 crore FY 24
Namita Thapar Emcure Pharmaceuticals Rs 6715 crore Profit Rs 527 crore FY 24
Vineeta Singh Sugar Cosmetics Rs 505 crore Loss Rs 67.5 crore FY 24
Amit Jain Car Dekho Rs 2250 crore Loss Rs 340 crore FY 24
Peyush Bansal Lenskart Rs 5427 crore Loss Rs 10 crore FY 24
Deepinder Goyal Zomato Rs 12114 crore Profit Rs 351 crore FY 24
Kunal Bahl Snapdeal Rs 384 crore Loss Rs 160 crore FY 24
Azhar Iqubal Inshorts Rs 181 crore Loss Rs 228 crore FY 24
Ghazal Alagh Mamaearth Rs 1920 crore Profit Rs 111 crore FY 24
Ritesh Agarwal OYO Rs 5389 crore Profit Rs 229 crore FY 24
Varun Dua Acko Rs 2106 crore Loss Rs 670 crore FY 24
Ronnie Screwvala UpGrad Rs 1876 crore Loss Rs 560 crore FY 24
Viraj Bahl Veeba Foods Rs 811 crore Loss Rs 50 lakh FY 23

Shark Tank India 4 airs exclusively on SONY LIV, with new episodes premiering Monday to Friday from 8 PM onwards.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Credits: Financial Express
