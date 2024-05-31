Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday yesterday, and many celebrities posted heartwarming wishes for her on social media. Co-actors like Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Kavita Ghai, Namita Dubey, and Drashti Dhami, among others, wished the birthday girl. However, producer Ektaa Kapoor's wish for Winget grabbed our attention as it had a hint of the duo coming together with a new show.

Ektaa Kapoor's wish for Jennifer Winget

On Instagram, the TV Czarina, Ektaa Kapoor, shared a sweet wish for Jennifer and wrote. "Happie. Jenie. Waiting to have you back on d set. @jenniferwinget1." While this was a major hint of the duo's collaboration professionally, Jennifer's reply was reassuring as she replied, "Can't wait!!! Thank you so much, @ektarkapoor."

We're sure this conversation between Kapoor and Winget will surely get the viewers excited for their new project.

Take a look at the picture of their conversation below:

Jennifer Winget's show with Ektaa Kapoor

Jennifer played the character of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma's grown-up daughter Sneha in the OG Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She was loved in the show and garnered a lot of love and fame. The duo also worked on a project titled Kaarthika, in which Jennifer Winget played a young and passionate singer.

Well, needless to say, if Jennifer and Ektaa reunite, the project will surely be extremely exciting.

More about Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is known for her acting chops in various TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, among others. She gained immense fame by playing the antagonist for the Sony TV show Beyhad. She also made her presence felt on OTT platforms with projects like Code M and Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani, alongside Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.

While fans anticipate Jennifer's next project, her banter with Ektaa Kapoor will surely leave them hoping for their mega collaboration.

