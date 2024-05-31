Are Jennifer Winget and Ektaa Kapoor coming together with new project? THIS post hints at collaboration

As Ektaa Kapoor took to social media to wish Jennifer Winget on her birthday, she also mentioned about working with her and Jennifer's reply is unmissable. Read on the story below.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM IST | 2.1K
Jennifer Winget, Ektaa Kapoor
Jennifer Winget and Ektaa Kapoor (PC: Jennifer and Ektaa's Instagram)

Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday yesterday, and many celebrities posted heartwarming wishes for her on social media. Co-actors like Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Kavita Ghai, Namita Dubey, and Drashti Dhami, among others, wished the birthday girl. However, producer Ektaa Kapoor's wish for Winget grabbed our attention as it had a hint of the duo coming together with a new show.

Ektaa Kapoor's wish for Jennifer Winget

On Instagram, the TV Czarina, Ektaa Kapoor, shared a sweet wish for Jennifer and wrote. "Happie. Jenie. Waiting to have you back on d set. @jenniferwinget1." While this was a major hint of the duo's collaboration professionally, Jennifer's reply was reassuring as she replied, "Can't wait!!! Thank you so much, @ektarkapoor."

We're sure this conversation between Kapoor and Winget will surely get the viewers excited for their new project.

Take a look at the picture of their conversation below:

Jennifer Winget and Ektaa Kapoor's chat on Instagram

Jennifer Winget's show with Ektaa Kapoor

Jennifer played the character of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma's grown-up daughter Sneha in the OG Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She was loved in the show and garnered a lot of love and fame.  The duo also worked on a project titled Kaarthika, in which Jennifer Winget played a young and passionate singer.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Well, needless to say, if Jennifer and Ektaa reunite, the project will surely be extremely exciting.

More about Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is known for her acting chops in various TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, among others. She gained immense fame by playing the antagonist for the Sony TV show Beyhad. She also made her presence felt on OTT platforms with projects like Code M and Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani, alongside Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.

While fans anticipate Jennifer's next project, her banter with Ektaa Kapoor will surely leave them hoping for their mega collaboration.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget reveals auditioning and losing web show opposite THIS Bollywood actor; here's who got cast instead of her

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Jennifer Winget and Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles