Are Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah more than friends? The actress reveals

Rumors have been doing the rounds about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah dating for some time now. The dynamic duo's camaraderie and chemistry during the show led fans to speculate that they might be more than just friends. Furthermore, the duo also keeps uploading posts on social media writing sweet words for each other. After coming back from South Africa, they have been regularly spotted out and about at city events. This is why their close bonding has ignited gossip among fans and followers. Now, Daisy Shah has opened up about their bond. Here's what she said.

Daisy Shah on her equation with Shiv Thakare

Setting the record straight, the talented actress Daisy Shah recently addressed the speculations head-on. In a conversation with ETimes, she confirmed that Shiv and she are just friends. The actress said, "The link-up rumors with Shiv Thakare don't affect our friendship. It's just that we try to tackle things our way because till the time we do not declare we are dating each other, till then we wouldn't want the media, people, or fans to judge that we are dating or a rumored couple. Let us come out and say. We are just friends, abhi filhaal."

Daisy Shah on rumors affecting their relationship

Often rumors and speculations puts pressure on celebrities and not everyone can handle them gracefully. Talking about if the dating rumors affect their relationship, Daisy Shah shared, "So, it doesn't affect our bond or friendship. In fact, we are as friendly, and even more friendly than before. It's fine and we just try to keep our personal lives to ourselves. We don't like to display it to the world. I believe that ki aap jitna zyada duniya ko doge about your personal life, they get that much content to scrutinise things." Khatron Ke Khiladi and other popular reality shows have always been a breeding ground for friendships, and it seemed like the same happened with Shiv and Daisy. Fans of the pair can wait to see how their relationship unfolds later.

