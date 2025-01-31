Are Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed getting married? Here’s what we know

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan and her unmatched beauty have always left her admirers in awe. Besides her onscreen charm, people love her endearing personality, which resonates with many. This time, she has hit the headlines after reports indicating her marriage with Mirza Gohar Rasheed surfaced online. Not only this, but a few viral pictures are circulating on social media, which netizens claim to be their wedding venue and date.

A few days ago, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed shared a collaborative post on Instagram, seemingly confirming that they are getting married soon. Such speculations sparked when Rasheed consistently shared dance practice videos, all having the #mereyaarkishaadihai hashtag. And now, the latest video showed their celebrity friends guessing the playful mystery of who the 'yaar' is.

In the last few seconds, Khan and Rasheed are seen standing together, their expressions serious. After a moment, they point at each other with a shared laugh. In a charming twist, Khan hides her blushing face, overwhelmed with emotion, while Rasheed wraps her in a warm embrace. The caption of the video read, "Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath … Bismillah."

Take a look at the video here:

Amidst the excitement, a social media post featuring a wedding card with Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s names went viral. The card also claimed that the wedding would take place on February 2, 2025.

Talking about Kubra Khan, she marked her debut in 2013 and since then, has appeared in various Pakistani dramas like Muqabil, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay among others. Currently, she is seen playing the lead role in Meri Tanhai, along with Azaan Sami Khan.

On the other hand, Mirza Gohar Rasheed is known for his works in films and Pakistani dramas. Be it Mujhay Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil-e-Momin, or Mann Jogi, he has always proved his versatility. Interestingly, he and Kubra starred in Jannat Se Aagay together.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!