The internet is rife with the news of television actress Ridhima Pandit tying the knot with cricketer Shubman Gill. The news broke the hearts of thousands of girls. However, to provide them with some relief, here’s the truth to the news. Ridhima Pandit reacted to the rumors and called them ridiculous. Read on to know in detail all that she has to say.

Ridhima Pandit on her marriage rumors with Shubman Gill

On May 31st, Ridhima Pandit took to her social media and broke the silence about her marriage rumors. Uploading a video of her on Instagram story, which has now disappeared, she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, and this has never happened. A lot of them want to know about my upcoming shaadi, but to whom? I mean to whom? No, it’s not happening. Go on with your day, kuch hoga toh main samne se bata dungi. (If something happens, I’ll tell you upfront) No nothing.”

She also wrote, “How sweet, but no. Jab ho rahi hogi toh bataungi na.”

Check out Ridhima Pandit's recent social media post below:

Talking to ETimes, she also admitted that she doesn’t know the cricketer personally. She stated, “This is ridiculous.”

Further, she also added that she is single and ready to mingle. However, she is afraid that possible suitors won't approach her after the reports of her marriage on the internet.

Ridhima Pandit's career

Talking about Ridhima Pandit's career, she is known for television shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Haiwaan, and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was seen on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 in 2021. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner-up. She was also seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.

