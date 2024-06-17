Are there possibilities of Dipika Kakar returning to Television? Here's what Bigg Boss 12 winner has to say

Celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been the industry's beloved duo and have a massive fan following. The couple rose to fame after their hit show, Sasural Simar Ka, and are still remembered for their characters.

However, after embracing motherhood, Dipika has been away from television, while Shoaib has been actively working in the TV industry. Fans are eagerly waiting for Dipika's return to the screens and often ask her about her decision to resume work.

Dipika Kakar reveals why she isn't joining TV:

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim held a Q&A session on Instagram where he answered many questions that his fans asked him. One question to him was related to Dipika, which was, "Dipika mam kyu TV industry join nahi kar rahi hai? (Why is Dipika mam not returning to the TV industry?)"

When Shoaib read the question posed to Dipika Kakar, the actress answered it for her fans and explained why she is refraining from resuming her work now. She said, "Simply because iss vaqt mera mann nahi hai. Iska koi reason nahi hai. Life mei har stage par aap koi chiz decide karte ho aur mere taraf se mera pura focus aur commitment jaha hai voh Ruhaan ki taraf hai. (Simply because right now I don't feel like doing it. There's no particular reason for it. In life, you have to decide and for now, my full focus and commitment are towards Ruhaan)."

Take a look at the post here-

Further, the Sasural Simar Ka actress explained, "Mei iss waqt mei voh frame mei nahi hu ki mei bahar jaau, roz shoot pe jau, vaha ek commitment du. Kyuki obviously aap ek shoot lete ho, ek show lete ho toh bohot bada commitment hota hai. Aur mei iss vaqt uss chiz ke liye ready nahi hu (I'm not in that frame of mind to go out and shoot; I go on shoot every day and make a commitment. When you start shooting for the show, it's a big commitment, and I'm not ready for that)."

Dipika Kakar might return to television

Mentioning a possibility, the Bigg Boss 12 winner assured her fans that maybe in the future she might consider deciding to resume TV. She added, "Lekin ha ho sakta hai ki kabhi voh vaqt aaye dobara. Jaise Shoaib ne apne vlog mei bola tha, ho sakta hai ki mei dobara decide karu ki now is the time that I can get back (It is possible that time might return. As Shoaib said in his vlog, it is possible that I might decide that now is the time to get back)."

For the uninitiated, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023. Post this, the celeb couple frequently keeps sharing adorable glimpses of their little munchkin and treats fans by keeping them updated regarding their whereabouts.

