'Are you broke?' Payal Rohatgi BASHES Rupali Ganguly for demanding Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma

Lately, Rupali Ganguly has been the talk of the town because of the ongoing controversy in her personal life involving her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Reacting to the latter's allegations against her, the actress filed a defamation case against Esha, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore. Now, actress Payal Rohatgi has slammed Rupali Ganguly for demanding a hefty amount from the 26-year-old.

The Lock Upp fame also criticized the Anupamaa actress for dating Ashwin (Rupali's husband and Esha's father), knowing he was married to Esha's mother. Taking to her Instagram handle, Payal added a note in which she referred to the situation as 'karma' for Rupali's actions towards Ashwin's previous wife by marrying him.

The Suryaputra Karn actress mentioned that instead of demanding a huge sum from Esha Verma, Ganguly could have settled the matter in court by presenting the evidence there. Payal also questioned whether the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress is struggling financially.

Payal Rohatgi's note read, "Whatever your truth Rupali but u did marry a guy who was married when u met him. It's called karma when u do what u do to the earlier wife. The daughter of the earlier wife will have her narrative. Rest figure it out in courts with your proof. But why did u ask for so much money as defamation? Are u broke? Do u all even understand what is 50 crores working in serials?"

Advertisement

Take a look at the note here:

Well, talking to NDTV, Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, explained the reason behind the actress demanding Rs 50 crore as compensation from Esha Verma. The celebrity lawyer detailed that Esha's allegations damaged the Anupamaa actress' professional as well as personal life.

Sana added that the amount also encompasses the emotional turmoil and reputational harm Rupali has endured.

After Rupali sent the defamation notice to her stepdaughter, the latter deleted her Twitter account and even removed the defamatory posts from the social media. Esha Verma also switched to a private account from a public one, going all incognito.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Why is Rupali Ganguly demanding Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma? Anupamaa actress' lawyer Sana Raees Khan explains