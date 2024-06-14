Are you Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan's show Imlie's fan? Take this quiz

Sumbul Touqeer's first show as a lead, Imlie, had a massive fan following. It featured Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead role, and as he decided to quit the show, the makers roped in Fahmaan Khan to play the character of Aryan Singh Rathore. While Sumbul and Gashmeer's chemistry won hearts, Sumbul and Fahmaan also managed to woo the audiences with their impressive performances.

The show kicked off with Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and Aditya getting married forcefully. Aditya's life changes as he develops feelings for Imlie while he gets married to his girlfriend Malini. After Malini plots against Imlie, she walks out of his life. Aryan makes Imlie marry him by blackmailing her; however, eventually the duo falls in love, and she delivers a baby girl.

Take the below quiz if you're a true Imlie fan:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

