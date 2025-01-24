Arjit Taneja refutes rumors of his exit from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye; reacts to report and says, ‘Never...’

Very recently, Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha’s TV serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye made headlines with the news of the show taking a leap. Amidst this, Taneja, who essays the lead character of Virat, dropped a farewell note on X, and netizens took it as his confirmation of exit from the show. However, it seems there is a twist in the story.

On January 24, Arjit Taneja shared a report from a news portal stating that the actor confirmed his exit from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. He refuted the news and wrote, “Never confirmed any exit!”

Check out Arjit Taneja’s comment below:

Soon, fans of Amrut and Virat were relieved after reading this happy news. One user commented, “Thank God. The show will lose its charmer.” “You didn’t confirm anything. Just said you’re signing off as Virat Singh Ahuja. You love this show just as much as us. You sticking around FOREVER,” wrote another.

For the unversed, on January 22’s evening, Arjit Taneja took to his official handle on X and wrote about his exit. Penning a note, the actor wrote, “And signing off as Virat Singh Ahuja. Thankyou for the endless love and some hate at times. VSA will always be special #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye.”

Fans of Arjit Taneja who admired his onscreen character Virat were shocked to hear the news. Reports suggested that the show will take a leap and new faces will be introduced after the same. However, Arjit’s recent comment has made fans hopeful to see him again.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye stars Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha in lead roles and has been popular for its realistic storytelling and the beautiful chemistry of their onscreen characters, Virat and Amruta. The show premiered in November 2023, and by June 2024, actress Pratiksha Honmukhe joined the cast as Virat's ex-wife.

