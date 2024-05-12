The anticipation regarding the premiere of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been rising day by day. Amid the curiosity of the 14th season, 13th season contestants Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir remember their stint in the show. For the uninformed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 clocks one year today (May 12).

Arjit Taneja recalls Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 days:

Remembering his journey in the show, actor Arjit Taneja shared a heartfelt social media post for his fans and followers. He shared a clip that consisted of small glimpses of him performing the stunts during his tenure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. On the show, Arjit performed several gruesome stunts and bravely battled all his phobias.

Now, recalling those days, Arjit Taneja wrote, "Been a year since one of the best experiences of my life where being brave was an every day affair! What doesn’t kill you makes you a KHILADI!"

Watch Arjit Taneja's video here-

Meanwhile, Soundous Moufakir recalled the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 days by sharing pictures with her former co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Daisy Shah, and more. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soundous wrote, "One of The hottests #kk13 One year gone … and how fast it was !!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at Soundous Moufakir's post here-

Speaking about Arjit Taneja, the actor is currently playing the lead role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. While Arjit is the male lead, Sriti Jha is the female lead in the show. Arjit plays the role of Virat whereas Sriti essays Amruta. While their real-life friendship is an inspiration, their on-screen romance is loved by their fans. Meanwhile, Soundous Moufakir is busy endorsing brands on social media.

For the uninformed, Dino James emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

The buzz about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is thick in the air. The celebrities who are confirmed contestants of the reality show are Asim Riaz and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. As per other reports, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, and Gashmeer Mahajani are confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty's reality show.

Several prominent celebrities like Abdu Rozik, Shilpa Shinde, and Aashish Mehrotra are also reported to be confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The upcoming season is expected to go on air in June or July this year. Reportedly, the makers have ditched Cape Town and will shoot in Romania.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show? Report