Arjun Bijalni’s wife Neha Swami shares adorable PICS; redefines love with heartfelt message for her husband

Neha Swami, Arjun Bijlani's wife, recently uploaded a series of images of herself and her husband to Instagram. The text on the photo really made the post stand out, while the couple looked amazing in it. Neha wrote a short paragraph as the picture's description, explaining what it means to fall in love and when someone should genuinely fall in love.

Checkout Neha Swami’s recent Instagram post:

Neha Swami wears a gorgeous yellow saree whereas Arjun Bijlani wears black sherwani and just like the couple, the colors of their outfits too complemented each other. Neha added a cute and a brief caption along with the picture. She wrote: “Fall in love with someone who wants you, who waits for you. Who understands you even in the madness; someone who helps you, and guides you, someone who is your support, your hope. Fall in love with someone who talks with you after a fight.

Fall in love with someone who misses you and wants to be with you. FOR ME YOU ARE THAT SOMEONE ONLY One @arjunbijlani”.

Fans reaction on the post

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian television industry and he has always enjoyed a huge fan base among the audience. His fans have loved him from his shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Naagin. Both Arjun and his wife Neha are adored by fans. Neha Swami’s recent Instagram post has captivated her fans and they are absolutely in love with the pictures.

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani debuted on television with Kartika, an Ekta Kapoor production on Hungama TV. After that, he established himself as a major star by appearing in a number of well-known projects, including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi,Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Kavach. He presented Dance Deewane and took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Smart Jodi, among other non-fictional projects. In 2016, Arjun's debut Bollywood film, Direct Ishq, was released. He made his digital debut on ZEE5's web series State of Siege in 2020. He competed in and won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He began filming for Roohaniyat, another web series, later that year which was released on MX Player in the year 2022.

