Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's throwback photo of young love will melt hearts

Arjun Bijlani, the dashing heartthrob of the Indian entertainment industry, and his beloved wife Neha Swami Bijlani have been setting couple goals for over a decade. Their love story is one that has not only inspired their fans but has also showcased the beauty of a strong and enduring partnership. Married in 2013, Arjun and Neha are often seen together at events, taking off for family vacations, and date nights. Their social media is proof of how they have kept the romance alive even after so many years. Now, Neha has shared a throwback photo on social media that captured the attention of netizens.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's throwback pic

Fans were treated to a charming blast from the past as Neha Swami Bijlani shared a black and white throwback picture on her social media handle yesterday. The photograph, which seems to have been taken during their early years of togetherness, is a testament to their unbreakable bond. The image shows Neha wrapped in Arjun's arms, flaunting smiles that effortlessly convey their love and affection. While Neha wore a saree and kept her hair open, Arjun is seen in a suit. The photo was initially shared by a fan page of the Naagin actor. With the photograph now circulating on various social media platforms, fans have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages of admiration, celebrating the couple's journey from then to now.

Take a look at the picture here:

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Neha shared the photo on her story with the track Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also added two red heart emoji. For the unversed, the movie also stars Arjun Bijlani and other TV actors in a short appearance.

Advertisement

About Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's married life

Talking about their personal life, Arjun got married to Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. They dated for several years before tying the knot. Their love story is one that makes you believe in love and happily ever after. For Arjun, who met Neha at a hotel 20 years back, it was love at first sight. A common friend introduced him to her. After a few meetings, Neha also opened up to him and the two became good friends. The lovely couple also have a son, Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Birthday: 5 PICS of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress that prove she's a saree fanatic