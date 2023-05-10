Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami jet off to Doha for a vacation, share a VIDEO with fans

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The Naagin actor, who enjoys a massive following on social media, doesn't shy away from expressing his love to his dearest wife Neha and often shares glimpses of his adorable moments with her. Arjun also gives fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life.

Arjun Bijlani's new post:

Today, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a new video with his fans and followers. In this clip, Arjun and Neha Swami are seen walking to the airport and creating an adorable reel. Even after being married for 10 years, the couple never let their romance fade away and often jet off to exotic locations to spend some quality time. Sharing this video, Arjun wrote, “Travel partner!!! #doha #arneha." Mouni Roy also dropped a comment on Arjun's video and wrote, "Have fun babies."

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. The couple then embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more.

Arjun has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone. Arjun was last seen in an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull.

