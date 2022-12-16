Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s ‘perfect’ reel gets interrupted by THIS cute guy; Watch
Splitsvilla season 14 host Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami made a romantic video but there is a twist in the end.
Arjun Bijlani is presently one of the most popular actors in the telly industry, he has a massive fan following online and offline. He is a fabulous actor and host, who has been ruling the hearts of his fans with smart looks and a dazzling smile. He is also among the most stylish actors in the entertainment industry, he often creates trends with his fashionable looks. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and their romantic chemistry over the years is truly enviable.
The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves to keep their fans updated about their personal life. The actor recently shared a reel in which he is seen twinning with his wife Neha Swami in black. They are seen romancing in the corridor of their new home. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes as they groove on the trending song, “Ek zindagi kaafi nahi hai’. As they flirt with each other, they are interrupted by their son Ayaan, who joined in the video making funny faces.
Splitsvilla host Arjun Bijlani captioned the video, “Was trying to make the perfect reel with @nehaswamibijlani and it’s been interrupted by mr ayaan to make even more than perfect!! Yeh zindagi kaafi nahi hai …….. #reelkarofeelkaro #arneha”
See video here-
Arjun Bijlani personal life
The actor got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. The couple has a lovely son named Ayaan, who was born in 2015.
Arjun Bijlani professional life
Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and presently he is hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14.
