Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s ‘perfect’ reel gets interrupted by THIS cute guy; Watch

Arjun Bijlani is presently one of the most popular actors in the telly industry, he has a massive fan following online and offline. He is a fabulous actor and host, who has been ruling the hearts of his fans with smart looks and a dazzling smile. He is also among the most stylish actors in the entertainment industry, he often creates trends with his fashionable looks. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and their romantic chemistry over the years is truly enviable.

The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves to keep their fans updated about their personal life. The actor recently shared a reel in which he is seen twinning with his wife Neha Swami in black. They are seen romancing in the corridor of their new home. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes as they groove on the trending song, “Ek zindagi kaafi nahi hai’. As they flirt with each other, they are interrupted by their son Ayaan, who joined in the video making funny faces.