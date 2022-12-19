Arjun Bijlani celebrates Argentina's victory by planning to 'marry' THIS player

Arjun Bijlani is quite a popular name in the television industry owing and enjoys a massive social media following. The actor has been a part of several hit shows and gained immense love of the audience. Currently, the actor is on a work trip to Mussoorie along with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. If reports are to be believed, the trio is collaborating for a project and the details of which are yet to be revealed. As the FIFA 2022 is won by Argentina, it looks like Arjun’s happiness is on another level as he shared the glimpses from the victory. Arjun celebrates Argentina’s win

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared some glimpses from Mussoorie where the actor can be seen enjoying the football match at a café along with Tejasswi and Karan. In one of his stories, he wrote that ‘I’m marrying you Messi’. For the unversed, Lionel Messi is the captain of Argentina who played exceptionally well in the finals. Further in his stories, Arjun can be seen saying that being a football fan he had never seen such an intense match. Well, it was a fun to watch Arjun cheering for his team. Here are some glimpses

Arjun’s fun banter with Tejran Recently, Arjun shared a fun video with Tejasswi and Karan which left everyone in splits. In the video, the former is seen asking Karan a hilarious question 'Jis insaan mei kami na ho kya hum usse kameena keh sakte hai?' and Tejasswi on the other hand was laughing from behind. It looks like their work trip is more like a fun trip as the actors are continuously sharing updates about their whereabouts. Here’s the video

About Arjun On the professional front, Arjun shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Besides this, Arjun has also featured in several music videos. Currently, he is hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14 along with Sunny Leone.

